Hologic Inc. [HOLX] – Why is it on the rise. A Focus on Fundamental Analysis?

Hologic Inc.[HOLX] stock saw a move by 4.49% on Monday, touching 2.55 million. Based on the recent volume, Hologic Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HOLX shares recorded 263.24M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Hologic Inc. [HOLX] stock could reach median target price of $56.00.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] stock additionally went down by -1.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.93% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HOLX stock is set at 9.53% by far, with shares price recording returns by 62.48% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HOLX shares showcased -1.49% decrease. HOLX saw 55.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 26.49 compared to high within the same period of time.

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Hologic Inc. [HOLX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HOLX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $52.40, with the high estimate being $64.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $56.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hologic Inc. [HOLX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.94.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hologic Inc. [HOLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hologic Inc. [HOLX] sitting at 10.20% and its Gross Margin at 52.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.60. These measurements indicate that Hologic Inc. [HOLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.01. Its Return on Equity is 20.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that Hologic Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 147.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 134.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.58 and P/E Ratio of 22.89. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has 263.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.49 to 55.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 4.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hologic Inc. [HOLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hologic Inc. [HOLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.