II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] – What next after Recent Momentum?

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] saw a change by 3.67%, closing the trade at the price of $48.02. The company is holding 91.08M shares with keeping 87.20M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 152.74% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -5.97% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.97%, trading +128.78% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 91.08M shares valued at 1.17 million were bought and sold.

II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ:IIVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For II-VI Incorporated [IIVI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give IIVI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $48.02, with the high estimate being $71.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $51.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 32.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.02. Its Return on Equity is -4.90%, and its Return on Assets is -2.00%. These metrics suggest that this II-VI Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.48.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has 91.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.00 to 51.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 152.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 5.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of II-VI Incorporated [IIVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.