Investor Insight: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] Goes Ballistic – Investor Confidence on the Rise

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRPT] shares went lower by -0.52% from its previous closing of 158.85, now trading at the price of $158.02, also subtracting -0.83 points. Is SRPT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.0 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SRPT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 74.06M float and a -1.04% run over in the last seven days. SRPT share price has been hovering between 162.48 and 72.05 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SRPT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $158.02, with the high estimate being $260.00, the low estimate being $152.00 and the median estimate amounting to $192.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $158.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.69.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 86.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -34.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -47.66. Its Return on Equity is -64.70%, and its Return on Assets is -31.90%. These metrics suggest that this Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 89.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -19.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.86.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] has 76.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.05 to 162.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 3.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.