Investor Insight: TransUnion [TRU] Goes Ballistic – Investor Confidence on the Rise

TransUnion [NYSE: TRU] gained by 1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $89.22 price per share at the time. TransUnion represents 189.20M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 16.80B with the latest information.

The TransUnion traded at the price of $89.22 with 1.51 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TRU shares recorded 1.66M.

TransUnion [NYSE:TRU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to TransUnion [TRU], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TRU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $89.22, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $75.00 and the median estimate amounting to $93.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TransUnion [TRU] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TransUnion [TRU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TransUnion [TRU] sitting at 22.70% and its Gross Margin at 67.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70. These measurements indicate that TransUnion [TRU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.97. Its Return on Equity is 16.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TRU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TransUnion [TRU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 166.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 162.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. TransUnion [TRU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.45 and P/E Ratio of 49.45. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

TransUnion [TRU] has 189.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.50 to 101.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 3.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TransUnion [TRU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TransUnion [TRU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.