KBR Inc. [KBR] – Analyzing the KBR using Fundamentals and Trend Analysis

KBR Inc.[KBR] stock saw a move by 3.59% on Monday, touching 1.38 million. Based on the recent volume, KBR Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KBR shares recorded 142.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that KBR Inc. [KBR] stock could reach median target price of $30.00.

KBR Inc. [KBR] stock additionally went down by -4.75% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 39.13% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KBR stock is set at 8.08% by far, with shares price recording returns by 83.23% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KBR shares showcased -14.86% decrease. KBR saw 31.92 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

KBR Inc. [NYSE:KBR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding KBR Inc. [KBR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KBR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.67, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for KBR Inc. [KBR] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KBR Inc. [KBR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KBR Inc. [KBR] sitting at 3.70% and its Gross Margin at 11.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.53. Its Return on Equity is 3.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics suggest that this KBR Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KBR Inc. [KBR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 74.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. KBR Inc. [KBR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.92 and P/E Ratio of 63.79. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

KBR Inc. [KBR] has 142.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.00 to 31.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 113.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 5.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KBR Inc. [KBR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KBR Inc. [KBR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.