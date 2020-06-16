Net Element Inc. [NETE] Price Aside, NETE Fundamentals Booming Beyond Compare

Net Element Inc. [NASDAQ: NETE] opened at $12.46 and closed at $4.60 a share within trading session on 06/15/20. That means that the stock gained by 50.00% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.90.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Net Element Inc. [NASDAQ: NETE] had 37.37 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 337.83K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 48.99%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 21.87%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.47 during that period and NETE managed to take a rebound to 6.40 in the last 52 weeks.

Net Element Inc. [NASDAQ:NETE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Net Element Inc. [NETE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NETE an – rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.90, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Net Element Inc. [NETE] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Net Element Inc. [NETE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Net Element Inc. [NETE] sitting at -11.00% and its Gross Margin at 15.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -38.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.92. Its Return on Equity is -119.20%, and its Return on Assets is -29.90%. These metrics suggest that this Net Element Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Net Element Inc. [NETE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 225.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 201.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Net Element Inc. [NETE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.09.

Net Element Inc. [NETE] has 4.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.47 to 6.40. At its current price, it has moved up by 7.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 368.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 48.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 89.28. This RSI suggests that Net Element Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Net Element Inc. [NETE] a Reliable Buy?

Net Element Inc. [NETE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.