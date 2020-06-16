New Relic Inc. [NEWR] – The key to winning is to focus on the bigger picture

New Relic Inc. [NEWR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $67.24 after NEWR shares went down by -2.07% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

New Relic Inc. [NYSE:NEWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding New Relic Inc. [NEWR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NEWR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $67.24, with the high estimate being $89.00, the low estimate being $42.00 and the median estimate amounting to $72.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New Relic Inc. [NEWR] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.21.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New Relic Inc. [NEWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Relic Inc. [NEWR] sitting at -14.30% and its Gross Margin at 82.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -769.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.86. New Relic Inc. [NEWR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.02.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR] has 59.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.49 to 98.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 3.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Relic Inc. [NEWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Relic Inc. [NEWR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.