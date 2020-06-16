Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] – Is this a dead cat bounce or the beginning of a bull run?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLLI] stock went up by 1.73% or 1.58 points up from its previous closing price of 91.23. The stock reached $92.81 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, OLLI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.95% in the period of the last 7 days.

OLLI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $94.00, at one point touching $88.855. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -6.21%. The 52-week high currently stands at 98.95 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 1.07% after the recent low of 28.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give OLLI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $92.81, with the high estimate being $108.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $102.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $91.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 39.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.26.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 33.34 and P/E Ratio of 44.78. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has 63.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.83 to 98.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 221.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 4.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.