PAE Incorporated [PAE] moving up – What are the long-term prospects?

PAE Incorporated [NASDAQ: PAE] shares went higher by 1.61% from its previous closing of 10.55, now trading at the price of $10.72, also adding 0.17 points. Is PAE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PAE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 52.46M float and a -4.03% run over in the last seven days. PAE share price has been hovering between 12.76 and 3.10 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

PAE Incorporated [NASDAQ:PAE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For PAE Incorporated [PAE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give PAE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.72, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PAE Incorporated [PAE] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of PAE Incorporated [PAE]

PAE Incorporated [PAE] has 59.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 932.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.10 to 12.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 246.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PAE Incorporated [PAE] a Reliable Buy?

PAE Incorporated [PAE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.