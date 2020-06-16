Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] could give the highest percentage gains? Check Out this Analysis

The share price of Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] inclined by $47.10, presently trading at $49.94. The company’s shares saw 182.15% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 17.70 recorded on 06/15/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PTON jumped by 11.52% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 51.00 compared to +5.16 of all time high it touched on 06/15/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.71%. Peloton Interactive Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $51.68. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.74% increase from the current trading price.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 44.90%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has 280.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.70 to 49.68. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 182.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.