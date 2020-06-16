Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] – it’s time to buy. Check out key Indicators

Perspecta Inc. [NYSE: PRSP] dipped by -2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $24.64 price per share at the time. Perspecta Inc. represents 161.24M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.31B with the latest information.

The Perspecta Inc. traded at the price of $24.64 with 1.61 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PRSP shares recorded 1.09M.

Perspecta Inc. [NYSE:PRSP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Perspecta Inc. [PRSP], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Perspecta Inc. [PRSP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] sitting at -11.80% and its Gross Margin at 23.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.53. Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.72.

Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] has 161.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.03 to 29.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] a Reliable Buy?

Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.