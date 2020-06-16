Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] moving up 6.07% – What are the long-term prospects?

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] shares went higher by 6.07% from its previous closing of 15.99, now trading at the price of $16.96, also adding 0.97 points. Is PSTG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.91 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PSTG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 238.14M float and a -3.64% run over in the last seven days. PSTG share price has been hovering between 20.50 and 7.93 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give PSTG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.96, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] sitting at -10.60% and its Gross Margin at 69.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.53. Its Return on Equity is -24.70%, and its Return on Assets is -8.60%. These metrics suggest that this Pure Storage Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 71.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 68.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.93.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.94.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has 262.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.93 to 20.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 113.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 5.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.