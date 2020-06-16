Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] gains 5.91% – Is this a reason to worry?

Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: RPAY] opened at $24.20 and closed at $24.54 a share within trading session on 06/15/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.91% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $25.99.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: RPAY] had 1.05 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 841.71K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.53%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.11%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 10.21 during that period and RPAY managed to take a rebound to 26.79 in the last 52 weeks.

Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:RPAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.99, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] is sitting at 4.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.88.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 08/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] sitting at -23.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -25.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.19. Its Return on Equity is -11.90%, and its Return on Assets is -5.80%. These metrics suggest that this Repay Holdings Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 44.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.83.

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] has 35.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.21 to 26.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 154.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.85. This RSI suggests that Repay Holdings Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] a Reliable Buy?

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.