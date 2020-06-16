salesforce.com inc. [CRM] – A worthy stock for long-term investors

salesforce.com inc.[CRM] stock saw a move by 2.00% on Monday, touching 5.98 million. Based on the recent volume, salesforce.com inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CRM shares recorded 896.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that salesforce.com inc. [CRM] stock could reach median target price of $200.00.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] stock additionally went up by 1.17% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.95% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CRM stock is set at 19.07% by far, with shares price recording returns by 43.69% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CRM shares showcased 12.62% increase. CRM saw 195.72 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 115.29 compared to high within the same period of time.

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For salesforce.com inc. [CRM] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 4/29/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $178.61, with the high estimate being $230.00, the low estimate being $120.00 and the median estimate amounting to $200.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $175.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for salesforce.com inc. [CRM] is sitting at 4.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.92.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of salesforce.com inc. [CRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for salesforce.com inc. [CRM] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 74.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.43. Its Return on Equity is -0.60%, and its Return on Assets is -0.30%. These metrics suggest that this salesforce.com inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 57.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.63.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has 896.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 158.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 115.29 to 195.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 3.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is salesforce.com inc. [CRM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of salesforce.com inc. [CRM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.