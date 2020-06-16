ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] – Why is it on the decline. A Focus on Fundamental Analysis?

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SERV] opened at $35.00 and closed at $35.65 a share within trading session on 06/15/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.46% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $35.13.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SERV] had 1.57 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.72M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.76%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.98%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 17.63 during that period and SERV managed to take a rebound to 58.78 in the last 52 weeks.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SERV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SERV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.13, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] is sitting at 4.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.30.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] sitting at 7.60% and its Gross Margin at 41.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.21. Its Return on Equity is 3.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics suggest that this ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.67 and P/E Ratio of 66.62. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] has 134.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.63 to 58.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 6.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] a Reliable Buy?

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.