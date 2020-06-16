Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] – 3 Facts you Should Read Before investing in SWBI

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: SWBI] stock went up by 10.99% or 1.81 points up from its previous closing price of 16.47. The stock reached $18.28 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SWBI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 18.86% in the period of the last 7 days.

SWBI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $18.33, at one point touching $16.50. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -1.03%. The 52-week high currently stands at 18.47 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 102.44% after the recent low of 5.41.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:SWBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] sitting at 5.20% and its Gross Margin at 34.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.91. Its Return on Equity is 3.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics suggest that this Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.47 and P/E Ratio of 68.88. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] has 55.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.41 to 18.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 237.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 11.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.88. This RSI suggests that Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.