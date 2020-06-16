Sunrun Inc. [RUN] could give the highest percentage gains? Check Out this Analysis

The share price of Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] inclined by $17.93, presently trading at $18.99. The company’s shares saw 142.37% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.84 recorded on 06/15/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as RUN fall by -3.31% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 19.60 compared to -0.65 of all time high it touched on 06/09/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 35.98%, while additionally gaining 15.37% during the last 12 months. Sunrun Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $19.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.26% increase from the current trading price.

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Sunrun Inc. [RUN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give RUN an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sunrun Inc. [RUN] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunrun Inc. [RUN] sitting at -26.80% and its Gross Margin at 23.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.81. Its Return on Equity is 1.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.20%. These metrics suggest that this Sunrun Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 272.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 265.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.29.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has 119.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.84 to 23.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 142.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 6.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunrun Inc. [RUN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sunrun Inc. [RUN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.