Tech Data Corporation [TECD] – Analyzing the TECD using Fundamentals and Trend Analysis

Tech Data Corporation [NASDAQ: TECD] stock went up by 4.97% or 6.77 points up from its previous closing price of 136.23. The stock reached $143.00 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TECD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.38% in the period of the last 7 days.

TECD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $143.23, at one point touching $140.20. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -5.59%. The 52-week high currently stands at 151.47 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 46.19% after the recent low of 80.20.

Tech Data Corporation [NASDAQ:TECD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Tech Data Corporation [TECD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 4/29/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $136.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tech Data Corporation [TECD] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Tech Data Corporation [TECD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tech Data Corporation [TECD] sitting at 1.60% and its Gross Margin at 6.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Tech Data Corporation [TECD] has 35.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 80.20 to 151.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 1.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tech Data Corporation [TECD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tech Data Corporation [TECD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.