Tesla Inc. [TSLA] – The merits and potential risks: A tempered look at TSLA

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] shares went higher by 5.95% from its previous closing of 935.28, now trading at the price of $990.90, also adding 55.62 points. Is TSLA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 15.63 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TSLA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 147.35M float and a 4.31% run over in the last seven days. TSLA share price has been hovering between 1027.48 and 207.51 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Tesla Inc. [TSLA] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $990.90, with the high estimate being $1254.00, the low estimate being $240.00 and the median estimate amounting to $650.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $935.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tesla Inc. [TSLA] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tesla Inc. [TSLA] sitting at 2.80% and its Gross Margin at 18.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.89. Its Return on Equity is -2.10%, and its Return on Assets is -0.40%. These metrics suggest that this Tesla Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 222.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 190.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 69.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.79.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has 183.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 191.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 207.51 to 1027.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 377.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 6.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tesla Inc. [TSLA] a Reliable Buy?

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.