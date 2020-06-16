The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Price Analysis: NASDAQ:CG Bull Target $27.64 or Higher

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] opened at $28.29 and closed at $29.38 a share within trading session on 06/15/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.73% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $30.77.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] had 5.63 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.50M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.68%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.53%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 15.21 during that period and CG managed to take a rebound to 34.98 in the last 52 weeks.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.77, with the high estimate being $33.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] is sitting at 3.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.17. Its Return on Equity is -38.30%, and its Return on Assets is -3.00%. These metrics suggest that this The Carlyle Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,126.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,108.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.01.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has 348.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.21 to 34.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 4.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.