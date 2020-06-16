The New York Times Company [NYT] Resumes bullish Trend: What’s in it for Long-term Investors

The New York Times Company [NYSE: NYT] shares went higher by 3.03% from its previous closing of 40.56, now trading at the price of $41.79, also adding 1.23 points. Is NYT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.4 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NYT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 146.45M float and a 2.60% run over in the last seven days. NYT share price has been hovering between 42.06 and 26.13 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The New York Times Company [NYSE:NYT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The New York Times Company [NYT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NYT an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The New York Times Company [NYT] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of The New York Times Company [NYT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The New York Times Company [NYT] sitting at 8.80% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.34. Its Return on Equity is 12.60%, and its Return on Assets is 6.70%. These metrics all suggest that The New York Times Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The New York Times Company [NYT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. The New York Times Company [NYT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.28 and P/E Ratio of 49.12. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The New York Times Company [NYT] has 166.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.13 to 42.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 3.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The New York Times Company [NYT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The New York Times Company [NYT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.