Thor Industries Inc. [THO] moving up 6.45% – What are the long-term prospects?

Thor Industries Inc. [THO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $113.74 after THO shares went up by 6.45% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Thor Industries Inc. [NYSE:THO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Thor Industries Inc. [THO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give THO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $113.74, with the high estimate being $140.00, the low estimate being $61.00 and the median estimate amounting to $116.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $106.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Thor Industries Inc. [THO] is sitting at 3.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.64.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 09/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Thor Industries Inc. [THO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Thor Industries Inc. [THO] sitting at 2.90% and its Gross Margin at 13.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.50. Its Return on Equity is 9.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates THO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Thor Industries Inc. [THO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 90.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Thor Industries Inc. [THO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.34 and P/E Ratio of 32.09. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Thor Industries Inc. [THO] has 55.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.30 to 115.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 252.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.53, which indicates that it is 6.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.07. This RSI suggests that Thor Industries Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Thor Industries Inc. [THO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Thor Industries Inc. [THO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.