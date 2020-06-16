Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] – Increased bullish sentiment favors UNVR the most

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] stock went up by 10.88% or 1.78 points up from its previous closing price of 16.36. The stock reached $18.14 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, UNVR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 0.22% in the period of the last 7 days.

UNVR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $18.72, at one point touching $16.57. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -26.77%. The 52-week high currently stands at 24.77 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -14.27% after the recent low of 6.40.

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE:UNVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give UNVR an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] sitting at 3.80% and its Gross Margin at 23.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.61. Its Return on Equity is 1.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.30%. These metrics suggest that this Univar Solutions Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 166.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 161.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.93 and P/E Ratio of 160.82. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has 168.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.40 to 24.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 183.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.03, which indicates that it is 6.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.