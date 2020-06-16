Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] – The Fundamentals are a good enough reason to be bullish on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Inc. [NASDAQ: VRSK] shares went higher by 1.68% from its previous closing of 162.67, now trading at the price of $165.40, also adding 2.73 points. Is VRSK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.03 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VRSK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 160.56M float and a -2.52% run over in the last seven days. VRSK share price has been hovering between 173.77 and 116.61 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Verisk Analytics Inc. [NASDAQ:VRSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VRSK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $165.40, with the high estimate being $190.00, the low estimate being $148.00 and the median estimate amounting to $164.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $162.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] is sitting at 3.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.65.

Fundamental Analysis of Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] sitting at 27.90% and its Gross Margin at 62.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20. These measurements indicate that Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] has 162.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 116.61 to 173.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 3.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.