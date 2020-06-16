Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] – The merits and potential risks: A tempered look at VVNT

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE: VVNT] gained by 1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $14.92 price per share at the time. Vivint Smart Home Inc. represents 151.01M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.59B with the latest information.

The Vivint Smart Home Inc. traded at the price of $14.92 with 1.09 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VVNT shares recorded 196.40K.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE:VVNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: this company’s Net Margin is now -44.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] has 151.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.51 to 32.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.05. This RSI suggests that Vivint Smart Home Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.