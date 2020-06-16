W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] – Is there any real value to WPC Stock or is it vaporware?

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] saw a change by 3.94% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $71.83. The company is holding 173.25M shares with keeping 170.51M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 85.99% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -23.27% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.10%, trading +85.99% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 173.25M shares valued at 1.69 million were bought and sold.

W. P. Carey Inc. [NYSE:WPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $71.83, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $56.00 and the median estimate amounting to $71.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] is sitting at 3.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.89.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] sitting at 38.20% and its Gross Margin at 87.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.40. These measurements indicate that W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.35. Its Return on Equity is 4.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics suggest that this W. P. Carey Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 85.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.88 and P/E Ratio of 41.02. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] has 173.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.62 to 93.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 5.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.