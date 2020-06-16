Why Collier Creek Holdings [CCH] Should Be On Your Radar Moving Forward

Collier Creek Holdings [CCH] saw a change by -1.43% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $13.79. The company is holding 44.00M shares with keeping 40.41M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 40.14% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -4.90% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.90%, trading +40.14% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 44.00M shares valued at 1.57 million were bought and sold.

Collier Creek Holdings [NYSE:CCH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. On average, stock market experts give CCH an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Collier Creek Holdings [CCH] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Collier Creek Holdings [CCH]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -585.46.

Collier Creek Holdings [CCH] has 44.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 606.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.84 to 14.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 82.13. This RSI suggests that Collier Creek Holdings is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Collier Creek Holdings [CCH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Collier Creek Holdings [CCH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.