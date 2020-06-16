Why Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] is a Good Long-Term Investment

Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ: EPZM] gained by 11.64% on the last trading session, reaching $19.37 price per share at the time. Epizyme Inc. represents 99.62M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.92B with the latest information.

The Epizyme Inc. traded at the price of $19.37 with 1.4 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EPZM shares recorded 888.35K.

Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ:EPZM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EPZM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.37, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.44.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 96.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -56.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.99. Its Return on Equity is -67.20%, and its Return on Assets is -48.50%. These metrics suggest that this Epizyme Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 73.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.19.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] has 99.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.73 to 27.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.11, which indicates that it is 8.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Epizyme Inc. [EPZM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.