Why Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Should Be On Your Radar Moving Forward

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] took an upward turn with a change of 1.64%, trading at the price of $28.58 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.8 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.86M shares for that time period. KDP monthly volatility recorded 2.29%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.09%. PS value for KDP stocks is 3.61 with PB recorded at 1.78.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NYSE:KDP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KDP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.58, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] sitting at 20.10% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40. Its Return on Equity is 5.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KDP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.61 and P/E Ratio of 34.38. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has 1.41B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.98 to 32.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 3.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.