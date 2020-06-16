Why Urban One Inc. [UONE] Should Be On Your Radar Moving Forward

Urban One Inc. [UONE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Communication Services sector company has a current value of $6.54 after UONE shares went up by 255.43% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Communication Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.84.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Urban One Inc. [UONE]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.09.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Urban One Inc. [UONE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 505.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 486.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.93. Urban One Inc. [UONE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.56.

Urban One Inc. [UONE] has 1.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.95 to 2.74. At its current price, it has moved up by 138.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 589.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 89.42. This RSI suggests that Urban One Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Urban One Inc. [UONE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Urban One Inc. [UONE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.