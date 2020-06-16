Why Urban One Inc. [UONEK] Should Be On Your Radar Moving Forward

The share price of Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONEK] inclined by $0.88, presently trading at $1.46. The company’s shares saw 159.79% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.56 recorded on 06/15/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as UONEK jumped by 49.74% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.6000 compared to +0.4850 of all time high it touched on 06/15/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 133.23%, while additionally dropping -23.16% during the last 12 months.

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONEK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Urban One Inc. [UONEK], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give UONEK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.46, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.88.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Urban One Inc. [UONEK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Urban One Inc. [UONEK] sitting at 10.10% and its Gross Margin at 71.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.09. Its Return on Equity is -10.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.50%. These metrics suggest that this Urban One Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Urban One Inc. [UONEK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 505.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 486.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.93. Urban One Inc. [UONEK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.56.

Urban One Inc. [UONEK] has 45.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 68.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.56 to 2.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 159.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 25.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.25. This RSI suggests that Urban One Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Urban One Inc. [UONEK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Urban One Inc. [UONEK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.