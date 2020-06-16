Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Holding Strong: What’s pushing it?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] stock went up by 12.17% or 0.46 points up from its previous closing price of 3.78. The stock reached $4.24 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WKHS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 34.60% in the period of the last 7 days.

WKHS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.49, at one point touching $3.60. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -21.04%. The 52-week high currently stands at 5.37 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 67.59% after the recent low of 1.32.

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WKHS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.24, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 250.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 114.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2,528.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has 68.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 271.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.32 to 5.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 222.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.96, which indicates that it is 19.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.81. This RSI suggests that Workhorse Group Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.