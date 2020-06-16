Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] moving up – What are the long-term prospects?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] saw a change by 8.88% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $239.02. The company is holding 279.89M shares with keeping 161.27M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 292.04% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 3.03% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.24%, trading +134.33% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 279.89M shares valued at 13.87 million were bought and sold.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 4/29/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $219.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] is sitting at 4.05. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Fundamental Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 76.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.08.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 513.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 29.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 25.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 123.31 and P/E Ratio of 1,388.84. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has 279.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 68.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.97 to 232.00. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 292.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.49. This RSI suggests that Zoom Video Communications Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.