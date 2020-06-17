Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] – How low can AMEX:ATNM go? A return to Fundamental Analysis

The share price of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: ATNM] inclined by $0.41, presently trading at $0.44. The company’s shares saw 183.44% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.16 recorded on 06/16/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ATNM fall by -0.54% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.6200 compared to -0.0024 of all time high it touched on 06/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 148.60%, while additionally gaining 78.00% during the last 12 months.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:ATNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATNM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.45, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.70 and the median estimate amounting to $2.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.43. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.35.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] has 303.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 126.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.16 to 0.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 183.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 18.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.22. This RSI suggests that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.