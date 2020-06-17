Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] – 3 Facts you Should Read Before investing in ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] opened at $44.90 and closed at $44.48 a share within trading session on 06/16/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.87% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $43.65.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] had 1.12 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.09M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.04%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.84%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 15.19 during that period and ADPT managed to take a rebound to 55.12 in the last 52 weeks.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADPT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $43.65, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] sitting at -99.60% and its Gross Margin at 75.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -88.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.28. Its Return on Equity is -23.10%, and its Return on Assets is -10.00%. These metrics suggest that this Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.02.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has 126.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.19 to 55.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 187.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.