American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Price Aside, AAL Fundamentals Booming Beyond Compare

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] opened at $18.36 and closed at $16.70 a share within trading session on 06/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.98% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $17.03.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] had 125.36 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 91.11M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.25%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.89%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 8.25 during that period and AAL managed to take a rebound to 34.99 in the last 52 weeks.

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AAL an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.03, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is sitting at 2.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.42.

Fundamental Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] sitting at 0.30% and its Gross Margin at 60.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.85. Its Return on Equity is 113.10%, and its Return on Assets is -1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AAL financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79. American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.34.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] has 425.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.25 to 34.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 12.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.