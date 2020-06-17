Amyris Inc. [AMRS] – A worthy Stock for long-term investors

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] shares went higher by 2.84% from its previous closing of 3.87, now trading at the price of $3.98, also adding 0.11 points. Is AMRS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.16 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AMRS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 79.15M float and a -7.87% run over in the last seven days. AMRS share price has been hovering between 6.07 and 1.40 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Amyris Inc. [AMRS] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AMRS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.98, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 58.00%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 754.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 179.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] has 155.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 623.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.40 to 6.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 184.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.50, which indicates that it is 8.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amyris Inc. [AMRS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amyris Inc. [AMRS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.