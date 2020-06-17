Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] – Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ANIX] gained by 15.38% on the last trading session, reaching $2.55 price per share at the time. Anixa Biosciences Inc. represents 22.98M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 48.53M with the latest information.

The Anixa Biosciences Inc. traded at the price of $2.55 with 1.09 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ANIX shares recorded 287.94K.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ANIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give ANIX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.55, with the high estimate being $8.50, the low estimate being $8.50 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -229.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -218.31. Its Return on Equity is -173.90%, and its Return on Assets is -150.00%. These metrics suggest that this Anixa Biosciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 281.29. Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.03.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] has 22.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 5.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 18.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.