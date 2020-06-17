Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS] – A worthy stock for long-term investors

Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS] took an upward turn with a change of 26.17%, trading at the price of $5.64 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.02 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Annovis Bio Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 36.52K shares for that time period. ANVS monthly volatility recorded 14.05%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.86%.

Annovis Bio Inc. [AMEX:ANVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give ANVS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.64, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.47.

Fundamental Analysis of Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.74.

Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS] has 4.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.42 to 10.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 133.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.