Apache Corporation [APA] Holding Strong: What’s pushing it?

Apache Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] opened at $15.50 and closed at $14.08 a share within trading session on 06/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.48% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $14.57.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Apache Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] had 15.96 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 24.40M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.69%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.48%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.80 during that period and APA managed to take a rebound to 33.77 in the last 52 weeks.

Apache Corporation [NASDAQ:APA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Apache Corporation [APA] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give APA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.57, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apache Corporation [APA] is sitting at 3.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.42.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apache Corporation [APA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 74.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -26.13. Its Return on Equity is -215.00%, and its Return on Assets is -42.80%. These metrics suggest that this Apache Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apache Corporation [APA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 274.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 268.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Apache Corporation [APA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.36.

Apache Corporation [APA] has 378.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.80 to 33.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 283.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.59, which indicates that it is 11.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apache Corporation [APA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apache Corporation [APA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.