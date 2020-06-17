Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] – The key to winning is to focus on the bigger picture

Apollo Investment Corporation [NASDAQ: AINV] stock went up by 2.70% or 0.3 points up from its previous closing price of 11.10. The stock reached $11.40 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AINV share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.56% in the period of the last 7 days.

The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -37.81%. The 52-week high currently stands at 18.33 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -30.06% after the recent low of 5.20.

Apollo Investment Corporation [NASDAQ:AINV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] is sitting at 2.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] sitting at 50.90% and its Gross Margin at 58.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -41.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] has 66.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 699.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.20 to 18.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 7.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] a Reliable Buy?

Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.