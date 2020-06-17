At Home Group Inc. [HOME] moving up – What are the long-term prospects?

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] stock went up by 13.51% or 0.9 points up from its previous closing price of 6.66. The stock reached $7.56 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HOME share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 9.09% in the period of the last 7 days.

HOME had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $7.70, at one point touching $6.64. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -28.34%. The 52-week high currently stands at 10.55 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -2.95% after the recent low of 1.20.

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding At Home Group Inc. [HOME] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HOME an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.86.

Fundamental Analysis of At Home Group Inc. [HOME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] sitting at -11.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has 61.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 435.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.20 to 10.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 530.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 13.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.37. This RSI suggests that At Home Group Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is At Home Group Inc. [HOME] a Reliable Buy?

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.