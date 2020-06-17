Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] – The key to winning is to focus on the bigger picture

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ: BBGI] opened at $2.20 and closed at $2.16 a share within trading session on 06/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 73.61% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.75.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ: BBGI] had 2.39 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 56.96K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 29.11%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.88%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.28 during that period and BBGI managed to take a rebound to 4.15 in the last 52 weeks.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ:BBGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BBGI an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] sitting at 15.60% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.48. Its Return on Equity is 3.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics suggest that this Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 99.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.09 and P/E Ratio of 31.73. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] has 27.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 102.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.28 to 4.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 192.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 29.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.86. This RSI suggests that Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.