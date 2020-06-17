Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] – Is BILL worth Holding?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] stock went down by -1.98% or -1.55 points down from its previous closing price of 78.12. The stock reached $76.57 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BILL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 8.84% in the period of the last 7 days.

BILL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $79.95, at one point touching $75.17. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -21.74%. The 52-week high currently stands at 97.84 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 23.61.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BILL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $76.57, with the high estimate being $90.00, the low estimate being $60.00 and the median estimate amounting to $85.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.89.

Fundamental Analysis of Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] sitting at -11.10% and its Gross Margin at 73.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.44.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.05.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has 69.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.61 to 97.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 224.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.