Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] moving up 8.79% – What are the long-term prospects?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] saw a change by 8.79% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.60. The company is holding 13.50M shares with keeping 10.50M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 270.90% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -33.67% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -33.67%, trading +270.90% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 13.50M shares valued at 1.06 million were bought and sold.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.60, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -166.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -170.73.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 42.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -1.63. Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has 13.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 3.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 270.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 14.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.