Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]: Short-term bearish but long-term fundamentals getting better

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: CDR] opened at $1.30 and closed at $1.19 a share within trading session on 06/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.52% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.22.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: CDR] had 1.03 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.28M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 19.81%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.08%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.53 during that period and CDR managed to take a rebound to 3.69 in the last 52 weeks.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:CDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CDR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.22, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 67.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.04. Its Return on Equity is -4.40%, and its Return on Assets is -1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Cedar Realty Trust Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 183.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.75.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] has 86.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 108.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 3.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 132.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 19.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.