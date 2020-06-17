Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] – A worthy stock for long-term investors

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] took an downward turn with a change of -1.36%, trading at the price of $2.18 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.92 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cemtrex Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.41M shares for that time period. CETX monthly volatility recorded 17.53%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.02%. PS value for CETX stocks is 0.42 with PB recorded at 0.59.

Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ:CETX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Cemtrex Inc. [CETX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 6/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 41.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -33.95.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.39.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.78.

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] has 13.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.60 to 5.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 263.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 15.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cemtrex Inc. [CETX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.