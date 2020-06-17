Century Aluminum Company [CENX] – How low can NASDAQ:CENX go? A return to Fundamental Analysis

The share price of Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] inclined by $6.69, presently trading at $7.06. The company’s shares saw 142.61% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.91 recorded on 06/16/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CENX fall by -9.83% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.85 compared to -0.77 of all time high it touched on 06/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 61.56%, while additionally gaining 13.14% during the last 12 months. Century Aluminum Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -2.06% decrease from the current trading price.

Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ:CENX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Century Aluminum Company [CENX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CENX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.06, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Century Aluminum Company [CENX] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Century Aluminum Company [CENX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Century Aluminum Company [CENX] sitting at -2.80% and its Gross Margin at -0.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.74. Its Return on Equity is -7.10%, and its Return on Assets is -3.20%. These metrics suggest that this Century Aluminum Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 61.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 26.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Century Aluminum Company [CENX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 37.70.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] has 89.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 576.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.91 to 8.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 142.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 8.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Century Aluminum Company [CENX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Century Aluminum Company [CENX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.