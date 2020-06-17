Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] moving up 1.90% – What are the long-term prospects?

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE: XEC] gained by 1.90% on the last trading session, reaching $30.60 price per share at the time. Cimarex Energy Co. represents 99.84M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.94B with the latest information.

The Cimarex Energy Co. traded at the price of $30.60 with 1.55 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of XEC shares recorded 2.54M.

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give XEC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.60, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 74.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.37.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 61.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has 99.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 61.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 151.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.28, which indicates that it is 7.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.