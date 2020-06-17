ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] Price Aside, CLIR Fundamentals Booming Beyond Compare

ClearSign Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CLIR] opened at $1.54 and closed at $0.79 a share within trading session on 06/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 199.05% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.37.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, ClearSign Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CLIR] had 226.04 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 211.18K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 37.25%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 20.95%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.35 during that period and CLIR managed to take a rebound to 1.50 in the last 52 weeks.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CLIR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.79.

Fundamental Analysis of ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -63.65. Its Return on Equity is -80.60%, and its Return on Assets is -68.70%. These metrics suggest that this ClearSign Technologies Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.26.

Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.21.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] has 26.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 58.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 1.50. At its current price, it has moved up by 58.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 577.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 37.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 88.31. This RSI suggests that ClearSign Technologies Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.